Politics

Maharashtra govt formation issue: Here’s a timeline of events from assembly election results to the latest Supreme Court hearing today

Updated : November 25, 2019 01:31 PM IST

The Supreme Court was hearing on the petition of the Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP against the surprise government formation by Fadnavis on Saturday morning.

The BJP has 105 MLAs in the 288-member House while the NCP had won 54 seats.