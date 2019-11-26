TOP NEWS »

Maharashtra govt formation: Devendra Fadnavis resigns as chief minister a day before trust vote

Updated : November 26, 2019 03:41 PM IST

Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis resigned as chief minister on Tuesday, a day before the trust vote in the 288-member legislative assembly.
The Fadnavis government fell hours after the Supreme Court ordered Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to hold a floor test in the Assembly tomorrow, November 27, Wednesday.
Before Fadnavis, Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, who in a surprise turn of events engineered an alliance between the NCP and BJP, resigned.
