Politics
Maharashtra govt formation: Devendra Fadnavis resigns as chief minister a day before trust vote
Updated : November 26, 2019 03:41 PM IST
Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis resigned as chief minister on Tuesday, a day before the trust vote in the 288-member legislative assembly.
The Fadnavis government fell hours after the Supreme Court ordered Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to hold a floor test in the Assembly tomorrow, November 27, Wednesday.
Before Fadnavis, Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, who in a surprise turn of events engineered an alliance between the NCP and BJP, resigned.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more