Politics

Maharashtra Governor invites Shiv Sena to form government after BJP declines to stake claim

Updated : November 11, 2019 07:15 AM IST

A day after the governor asked the BJP to indicate its willingness and ability to form government, Fadnavis informed him about the party's inability to do so due to lack of enough numbers.
NCP made it clear that the Sena would have to break away from the NDA before the Sharad Pawar-led party can think of lending support to the Uddhav Thackeray's party.
Maharashtra Governor invites Shiv Sena to form government after BJP declines to stake claim
Centre's proceeds from divestments stand at Rs 12,995 crore against Rs 1.05 lakh crore target

Coke to complete $1.7 billion investment in 'Fruit Circular Economy'

Government to import 1 lakh tonnes onion to check price rise

