Maharashtra government: The 50-minute Modi-Pawar meeting that proved crucial
Updated : November 23, 2019 10:08 AM IST
One theory being floated is that Sharad Pawar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 50-minute conversation in Parliament House on November 20 laid the foundation stone for the development on Saturday when Ajit Pawar, the NCP chief's nephew bagged the Deputy Chief Minister's seat.
Modi's relationship with Pawar before the ED raid has been good and the veteran leader has also got Padma Vibhushan under the Modi government in 2017.
