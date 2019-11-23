Politics
Maharashtra government: Sharad Pawar distances himself from nephew's decision to side with BJP
Updated : November 23, 2019 10:50 AM IST
On Saturday morning, BJP turned the tables on rivals, engineering a split in the NCP.
A faction under Ajit Pawar broke away and formed the government under the leadership of Devendra Fadnavis.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more