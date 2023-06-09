Maharashtra government looking into Sharad Pawar threat

Maharashtra government has asked police to look into the threat issued to NCP chief Sharad Pawar and ensure his security after his daughter and party MP Supriya Sule alleged that she had received a threat message on WhatsApp.

Maharashtra government has asked police to look into the threat issued to NCP chief Sharad Pawar and ensure his security after his daughter and party MP Supriya Sule alleged that she had received a threat message on WhatsApp.

“The government has taken serious note of the threat received by senior leader Sharad Pawar on Twitter and I have personally spoken to senior police officers and have given instructions for investigation. Sharad Pawar is a senior leader and we all respect him. Their safety will be fully taken care of. Instructions have been given to the police to increase security if necessary,” Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde said.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that threats to political leaders will not be tolerated.

"Threatening political leaders and crossing limits of decency on social media will not be tolerated," he told reporters here.

Earlier in the day Supriya Sule said she had received a threat message against Sharad Pawar on WhatsApp.

"I received a message on WhatsApp for Pawar Sahab. He has been threatened through a website. So, I have come to the Police demanding justice. I urge Maharashtra Home Minister and Union Home Minister. Such actions are low-level politics and this should stop…,” she said.

Sule had met Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar and demanded action over the issue. She also demand action against people spreading misinformation.

The action follows a tweet by BJP leader Nilesh Rane, who referred to Sharad Pawar as "Aurangzeb's reincarnation", which triggered protests by NCP workers.

“Whenever elections approach, Sharad Pawar starts worrying about Muslims. Sometimes it makes one wonder if Sharad Pawar is the reincarnation of Aurangzeb,” Nilesh had tweeted.

NCP’s national spokesperson Clyde Crasto lodged a complaint with Twitter against Rane.

Tagging Twitter, Crasto said: “...You are aware there is prevailing tension in Kolhapur city, Maharashtra due to the name ‘Aurangzeb'. The handle @meNeeleshNRane is using the same name against Padma Vibhushan Mr. Sharad Pawar, MP -Rajya Sabha. This tweet has malicious intent, please take action. twitter.com/meNeeleshNRane.”

Certain social media posts with reference to Aurangzeb and Tipu Sultan had triggered clashes between two groups earlier this week, forcing police to impose curfew in the region.