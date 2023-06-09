Maharashtra government looking into Sharad Pawar threat

Maharashtra government has asked police to look into the threat issued to NCP chief Sharad Pawar and ensure his security after his daughter and party MP Supriya Sule alleged that she had received a threat message on WhatsApp.

“The government has taken serious note of the threat received by senior leader Sharad Pawar on Twitter and I have personally spoken to senior police officers and have given instructions for investigation. Sharad Pawar is a senior leader and we all respect him. Their safety will be fully taken care of. Instructions have been given to the police to increase security if necessary,” Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde said.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that threats to political leaders will not be tolerated.