Maharashtra Government Live Updates: This is a surgical strike on Maharashtra: Uddhav Thackeray on Devendra Fadnavis as CM

1: 34 PM: Maharashtra govt formation undemocratic, mandate of people disrespected: AAP

The Aam Aadmi Party on Saturday said the formation of government in Maharashtra was "undemocratic" and it "disrespected" the mandate of people of the state. Senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh questioned how the government formation was done in Maharashtra without even getting the majority.

1: 15 PM: Governor again proved to be Amit Shah's 'hitman', says Congress

Hitting out at Devendra Fadnavis being sworn-in as the Maharashtra chief minister, the Congress on Saturday alleged that the governor was once again proved to be BJP chief Amit Shah's "hitman" while asserting that the "illegitimate" government formation will self-destruct. The month-long political impasse in Maharashtra ended dramatically on Saturday with the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Fadnavis returning as the chief minister, backed by the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

In a series of tweets, Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala hit out at the BJP, accusing it of taking a "contract to kill" democracy in India. "It has been proven that the BJP has taken a contract to kill the country's democracy. The Governor has once again proved to be (BJP chief Amit) Shah's 'hitman'," he said in one of the tweets.

1: 12 PM: We all faced the same story. Our blood pressure shot up after what we saw in Raj Bhavan, says NCP MLA Vikram Dhusar.

1: 11 PM: You heard what all happened to us. Ajit Pawar called us in the morning. We have decided that we will be with Sharad Pawar, says MLA Beed Sandeep Kshirsagar.

1: 10 PM: Can't rule out cheating of Maharashtra governor BS Koshiyari; Ajit Pawar may have submitted 'ready-made' list of NCP MLAs: Sharad Pawar.

1: 06 PM: This is a surgical strike on Maharashtra and people will avenge it: Uddhav Thackeray on Devendra Fadnavis as chief minister.

1: 04 PM: Decision on (replacement of Ajit Pawar as) NCP legislature party leader to be taken at party meet: Sharad Pawar.

1: 03 PM: Nationalist Congress Party Chief, Sharad Pawar said that today a new NCP legislative party leader will be elected in Mumbai at 4:00 pm.

12:56 PM: NCP MLAs who support BJP should know this move attracts provisions of anti-defection law, says Sharad Pawar.

12: 55 PM: AIADMK greets Devendra Fadnavis, Ajit Pawar on Maharashtra government formation

The ruling AIADMK in Tamil Nadu on Saturday greeted BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis and NCP's Ajit Pawar for taking over as Chief Minister and Deputy chief minister of Maharashtra, respectively, early in the day. While Chief Minister K Palaniswami lauded his Maharashtra counterpart Fadnavis, his deputy O Panneerselvam extended greetings to the two leaders on Twitter.

Panneerselvam is AIADMK Coordinator while Palaniswami is the Co-Coordinator. In a letter greeting Fadnavis, Palaniswami said: "I congratulate you on your assumption as the chief minister of Maharashtra." "I convey my best wishes to you for a successful tenure," he added.

12:54 PM: Ajit Pawar's decision act of indiscipline; no NCP worker in favour of NCP-BJP government, says Sharad Pawar.

12:52 PM: NCP MLAs at Pawar press conference say they were taken to Raj Bhavan but didn't know it was for the swearing-in ceremony.

12: 48 PM: Shiv Sena betrayed people by siding with corrupt Congress: Prakash Javadekar

Congratulating Devendra Fadnavis on becoming the chief minister of Maharashtra once again, Union minister Prakash Javadekar on Saturday said the Shiv Sena betrayed the people of the state by deciding to go with the Congress, which was "synonymous with corruption". He also said that despite the Congress being against the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya, the Sena decided to join hands with it.

Fadnavis took oath as the chief minister of Maharashtra and Ajit Pawar of the NCP as his deputy on Saturday morning. The development raised eyebrows in the political circles as the Shiv Sena, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Congress were holding talks over the last few days to form a government in the state. NCP president Sharad Pawar had even announced that Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray was the three parties' consensus choice for the top post.

BJP's Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday returned as Maharashtra chief minister, propped by NCP's Ajit Pawar, who took oath as deputy chief minister, even as NCP chief Sharad Pawar said the decision to side with Fadnavis was his nephew's personal choice and not that of the party.

Not many had an inkling of the early morning swearing-in ceremony held at the Raj Bhavan, which some called a "clandestine" affair, a far cry from Fadnavis' first such ceremony in 2014 in the packed Wankhede Stadium in presence of thousands of supporters.

The oath-taking was held soon after the President's rule, imposed on November 12, was revoked. President Ram Nath Kovind signed the proclamation for revocation of the central rule and a gazette notification to this effect was issued at 5.47 am.

The swearing-in ceremony came as a political shocker, hours after Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray emerged as the Sena-NCP-Congress' consensus candidate for the top post.

Sharad Pawar said it was his nephew Ajit Pawar's own decision, and not that of the party, to support the BJP to form the government. Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut accused Ajit Pawar of stabbing people of Maharashtra in the back by deciding to join hands with the BJP. The month-long political impasse ended dramatically with Fadnavis returning as the CM.

Pawar had on Friday night said the new government would be led by Uddhav Thackeray. The three parties had even prepared a draft common minimum programme to guide the actions of the new government.

After the oath-taking ceremony, Sharad Pawar tweeted: "Ajit Pawar's decision to support the BJP to form the government is his personal decision and not that of the NCP. We place on record that we do not support or endorse his decision."