Maharashtra government: I am in NCP, will remain in party, says Ajit Pawar

Updated : November 27, 2019 10:08 AM IST

NCP leader Ajit Pawar, who last week supported the BJP to form a short-lived government in Maharashtra, on Wednesday said he continues to be in his party and that there is no reason "to create" confusion about it.
The NCP legislato shocked his party and family last Saturday after he joined hands with the BJP and became deputy chief minister in the Devendra Fadnavis-led government.
The NCP subsequently sacked him as its legislature unit leader the same day. However, he continues to be a member of the party.
