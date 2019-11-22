Politics
Maharashtra government formation: Uddhav Thackeray meets Shiv Sena MLAs
Updated : November 22, 2019 01:21 PM IST
Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray on Friday met his party's legislators to discuss the political situation in the state.
Maharashtra plunged into a political crisis after the Shiv Sena broke its three-decade-long ties with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after the latter declined to share the chief minister's post.
The BJP and Sena, which fought the Assembly polls in alliance, had secured a comfortable majority by winning 105 and 56 seats, respectively, in the 288-member Assembly.
