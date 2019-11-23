Politics
Maharashtra government formation: Shiv Sena, Congress say Sharad Pawar nephew Ajit backstabbed them
Updated : November 23, 2019 10:23 AM IST
Congress sources who were in Mumbai to finalise the negotiations that were expected to bring Shiv Sena's Uddhav Thackeray to the Chief Minister's post, were caught completely off-guard by the turn of events.
BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis took oath as chief minister and NCP boss Sharad Pawar's nephew Ajit Pawar as his deputy.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more