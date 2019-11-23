Maharashtra government formation: Shiv Sena, Congress say Sharad Pawar nephew Ajit backstabbed them

The Shiv Sena and the Congress on Saturday were caught sleeping and checkmated by the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in an early morning coup when BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis took oath as chief minister and NCP boss Sharad Pawar's nephew Ajit Pawar as his deputy.

Shiv Sena spokesman Sanjay Raut, coming down heavily on BJP and Ajit Pawar, said, "Shiv Sena and Sharad Pawar have got nothing to do with this.” Sharad Pawar had no information, according to Raut. “Ajit Pawar's place is inside Arthur Road Jail and now he will be deputy CM. What happens in dead of night is evil."

Raut also claimed that Ajit's body language during last night's meeting was also such that it aroused suspicion. "He could not meet our eye," Raut said.

IANS reported that Congress sources who were in Mumbai to finalise the negotiations that were expected to bring Shiv Sena's Uddhav Thackeray to the Chief Minister's post, were caught completely off-guard by the Bharatiya Janata Party's move when NCP inched closer to the BJP -- it appeared no one had a clue.