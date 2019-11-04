Maharashtra government formation: Sharad Pawar, Devendra Fadnavis in Delhi today

As the deadlock over the government formation in Maharashtra continued for the 11th day, senior leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party, the Nationalist Congress Party and the Congress will hold separate meetings on Monday.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will be in Delhi today to meet home minister Amit Shah to discuss the politics and farmers' issues. The BJP and the Shiv Sena, which fought the assembly polls in an alliance, are caught in a stalemate over the chief minister's post, with the Sena demanding an equal division of the top post's tenure and the BJP rejecting it.

CM Fadnavis is also likely to discuss with Shah aids from the National Disaster Relief Fund (NDRF) to farmers affected by unseasonal rains across the state, reported PTI, citing sources. The state government has already announced a Rs 10,000 crore package for the farmers. The opposition parties and the Shiv Sena termed the package inadequate considering the several lakh hectares of crops that have been damaged.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar is likely to meet Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi in Delhi today to discuss the political situation in Maharashtra. After the meeting, the two parties may clarify their stand whether to support the Shiv Sena.

The BJP won 105 seats in the Assembly polls, while the Shiv Sena got 56. The NCP and the Congress had won 56 and 44 seats, respectively. The final results were declared on October 24.

Amid the statement, the Shiv Sena claimed that it has support of 175 MLAs.