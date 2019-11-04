#YesBank#TelecomWar
Maharashtra government formation: Sharad Pawar, Devendra Fadnavis in Delhi today

Updated : November 04, 2019 10:47 AM IST

NCP chief Sharad Pawar is likely to meet Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi in Delhi today to discuss the political situation in Maharashtra.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will be in Delhi today to meet home minister Amit Shah to discuss the politics and farmers' issues.
Maharashtra government formation: Sharad Pawar, Devendra Fadnavis in Delhi today
cnbc two logos
