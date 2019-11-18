#SCAyodhaVerdict#TelecomWar#YesBank
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Politics
Politics

Maharashtra government formation: Sharad Pawar takes u-turn on alliance with Shiv Sena

Updated : November 18, 2019 01:40 PM IST

NCP chief Sharad Pawar, however, also said that he will meet Sonia Gandhi later in the day at her residence.
Speaking to media in Parliament, Pawar said, 'BJP-Shiv Sena fought together, we (NCP) and Congress fought together in the elections.'
President's rule was imposed in Maharashtra last Tuesday.
Maharashtra government formation: Sharad Pawar takes u-turn on alliance with Shiv Sena
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Growth in the number of Indian students in the US falls for third straight year

Growth in the number of Indian students in the US falls for third straight year

Jaypee Infratech resolution: NBCC offers 1,426 acres to banks

Jaypee Infratech resolution: NBCC offers 1,426 acres to banks

Aramco IPO: Saudi Arabia seeks $1.7 trillion in valuation

Aramco IPO: Saudi Arabia seeks $1.7 trillion in valuation

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV