Politics
Maharashtra government formation: Sharad Pawar takes u-turn on alliance with Shiv Sena
Updated : November 18, 2019 01:40 PM IST
NCP chief Sharad Pawar, however, also said that he will meet Sonia Gandhi later in the day at her residence.
Speaking to media in Parliament, Pawar said, 'BJP-Shiv Sena fought together, we (NCP) and Congress fought together in the elections.'
President's rule was imposed in Maharashtra last Tuesday.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more