Maharashtra Government Formation: Here is how politicians reacted to midnight coup

The entire nation was in for a big surprise on Saturday morning when the BJP in a surprising move outplayed their rivals and took back the reign of Maharashtra. The early morning swearing-in of Devendra Fadnavis as chief minister with the support of NCP faction led by Ajit Pawar who swore in as deputy chief minister hit rivals out of nowhere.

The development also produced varying reactions from across the political circles of the country ranging from surprise to admiration. Here is a look at them.

One of the first reactions came from Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi who lamented the time taken by his party to seal the deal. The reaction that came an hour after the swearing-in also took a sarcastic dig at NCP supremo Sharad Pawar.



Surreal wht I read abt #Maharashtra. Thought it was fake news. Candidly &personally speaking, our tripartite negotiations shd not have gone on for more than 3 days...took too long. Window given was grabbed by fast movers. #pawarji tussi grt ho! Amazing if true, still not sure

— Abhishek Singhvi (@DrAMSinghvi) November 23, 2019



Congratulations to @Dev_Fadnavis Ji and @AjitPawarSpeaks Ji on taking oath as the CM and Deputy CM of Maharashtra respectively. I am confident they will work diligently for the bright future of Maharashtra.

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 23, 2019

Other prominent BJP leaders ranging from home minister Amit Shah and BJP President JP Nadda to General Secretary Bhupender Yadav too tweeted congratulatory messages in support of the new alliance.



श्री @Dev_Fadnavis जी को महाराष्ट्र के मुख्यमंत्री और श्री @AjitPawarSpeaks को प्रदेश के उपमुख्यमंत्री के रूप में शपथ लेने पर हार्दिक बधाई।

मुझे विश्वास है कि यह सरकार महाराष्ट्र के विकास और कल्याण के प्रति निरंतर कटिबद्ध रहेगी और प्रदेश में प्रगति के नये मापदंड स्थापित करेगी। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) November 23, 2019