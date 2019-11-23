Maharashtra Government: A blow-by-blow account of the final hours to a BJP-Ajit Pawar deal

Maharashtra politics has never been as intriguing as the past week. On Saturday, defying predictions of political pundits, the state got a new chief Minister and deputy in BJP's Devendra Fadnavis and NCP's Ajit Pawar. Here is what happened in the hours to the formation of the new government:

Sometime around 11.45 night - Ajit Pawar-BJP Deal finalised.

11.55 pm Friday - Faadnavis speaks to Party and requests for swearing-in before anyone in Sena-NCP-Congress comes to know and stakes claim.

12.30 am Saturday - Governor who was to travel out of Mumbai to New Delhi, cancels his travel

02.10 am - Secretary to Governor told to submit revocation order at 5.47 and arrange swearing-in at 6.30 am.

2.30 am - Secretary informs he will submit file within two hours and advises

7.30 am for swearing-in as arrangements have to be made early on Saturday.

11.45 pm on Friday till Saturday 9 am - Ajit Pawar stays put with Fadnavis, not to go back till sworn in.

5.30 am - both Ajit and Fadnavis arrive at Raj Bhavan President's Rule revoked at 5.47 am, but announced at 9 am.

7.50 am - Swearing-in starts by Governor B.S. Koshyari

8.10 am - Big news breaks

8.40 am - PM Modi congratulates new CM and Dy CM