Maharashtra farmers whose crop loan is above Rs 2 lakh ineligible for waiver scheme

Updated : December 28, 2019 01:06 PM IST

Loan taken from nationalised, district, co-operative banks and co-operative societies will be considered.
Uddhav Thackeray had made the announcement of theMahatma Jyotirao Phule Farmer Loan Waiver Scheme in the Legislative Assembly in Nagpur on last Saturday.
Those who pay tax on the income incurred from the non-agriculture sector, pensioners whose monthly income is more than Rs 25,000, excluding former servicemen, will also not get the benefit.
