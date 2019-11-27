Maharashtra: Fadnavis, Ajit Pawar, other MLAs take oath

The oath-taking ceremony of the newly-elected Maharashtra MLAs started at a brisk pace on Wednesday as Pro Tem Speaker Kalidas N. Kolambkar administered their oaths inside the Vidhan Bhavan.

Among the early MLAs who took oath were former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, former Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, five-time MLA Dilip Walse-Patil and BJP member and former Cabinet Minister Haribhau Bagade.

The oath-taking ceremony, as it proceeded smoothly, was telecast live, in accordance with Supreme Court orders of Tuesday and is expected to be completed by this evening.

A friendly and relaxed atmosphere prevailed both within and outside the Vidhan Bhavan, in contrast to the sheer tensions and political turmoil of the past one month that had the state on edge.

Later, Chief Minister-designate Uddhav Thackeray is likely to drop into South Mumbai to interact with his party leaders and legislators.

Thackeray— who is not a member of either house of the legislature — will be sworn-in as the new Chief Minister by Governor B.S. Koshyari at a function in Shivaji Park on Thursday at 6.40 p.m.