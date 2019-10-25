Maharashtra election results 2019: BJP-Shiv Sena combine makes a clean sweep in Aurangabad
Updated : October 25, 2019 09:48 AM IST
Marathwada consists of eight districts, including Aurangabad, and accounts for 46 of the 288 assembly seats in the state.
The Sena-BJP alliance's performance is creditable considering the fact that only six months ago, the AIMIM had won the Aurangabad Lok Sabha seat.
The ruling Sena-BJP alliance won 29 of the 46 seats in Marathwada.
