Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar visits uncle Sharad Pawar first time after NCP split

Ajit Pawar's visit to senior Pawar's residence is the first meeting between the two after Ajit rebelled with eight NCP MLAs to join the Maharashtra government on July 2.

Ajit Pawar visited his uncle’s residence hours after rebel MLAs of the NCP received key portfolios in Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's Cabinet.

Though the purpose of the visit was not known, news agency PTI reported that Ajit Pawar visited Silver Oak to meet his aunt, Sharad Pawar's wife Pratiba Pawar, who underwent hand surgery at the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai.

Quoting a party functionary, the report added that Ajit Pawar visited Silver Oak to meet Patibha Pawar after she was discharged from the hospital on Friday.

It is said that Ajit Pawar is close to his aunt Pratibha. In 2019, when he joined hands with Devendra Fadnavis for a short term as Deputy CM, it was Pratibha who played an important role in bringing him back to the NCP fold. Fondly called Kaki, the NCP leaders respect Pratibha Pawar, who is often viewed as the matriarch of the party but has always stayed away from active politics.

NCP leaders receive key portfolios in the Cabinet expansion

In the latest expansion of the Maharashtra Cabinet , rebel NCP MLAs who joined the Eknath Shinde government secured key portfolios, with the finance and planning departments given to Ajit Pawar. The agriculture and medical education ministries were allocated to Dhananjay Munde and Hasan Mushrif, respectively. Senior NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal was allocated Food and Civil supplies while Dharmarao Atram received the Food and Drug Administration portfolio. Aditi Tatkare has been allocated Women and Child Welfare Ministry.

In a surprise move that led to a complete split in Sharad Pawar's NCP , his nephew Ajit Pawar rebelled against him and joined the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) coalition on July 2.

The entry of NCP leaders into the Eknath Shinde government started a tussle over the allocation of departments. A long standoff between the Ajit Pawar camp and the Eknath Shinde faction reportedly led to a delay in the cabinet expansion process that finally concluded on Friday.