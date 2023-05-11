Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis promises to speed up ongoing projects

As per Devendra Fadnavis, a 40 km underground metro network will be usable early next year. He also promised to operationalise some part of the new coastal road by the end of this year. He also promised to ready the new Mumbai airport by mid-2024.
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis promised to complete a host of ongoing projects in the state by the end of 2023 and early 2024.
As per Fadnavis, a 40 km underground metro network will be usable early next year. He also promised to operationalise some part of the new coastal road by the end of this year.
He also promised to ready the new Mumbai airport by mid-2024. "By mid-next year you'll be landing at the new Mumbai airport," he said.
The former Maharashtra CM also promised to start new infrastructure projects worth 3 lakh crore for the welfare of the state.
The announcements came as he expressed a sense of vindication after the recent Supreme Court ruling regarding the political developments in the state.
"I think we were quite confident, and now we feel vindicated about the Supreme Court judgement," Fadnavis stated during the Indian Business Leaders Awards (IBLA) hosted by CNBC-TV18 on Thursday.
His response came after former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray sought the resignation of Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and his deputy Devendra Fadnavis on moral grounds following the Supreme Court ruling.
Thackeray also lambasted the role of the then-Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari who had called upon him to face a trust vote following the rebellion by Eknath Shinde and his followers.
First Published: May 11, 2023 8:26 PM IST
