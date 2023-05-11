Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis promises to speed up ongoing projects

As per Devendra Fadnavis, a 40 km underground metro network will be usable early next year. He also promised to operationalise some part of the new coastal road by the end of this year. He also promised to ready the new Mumbai airport by mid-2024.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis promised to complete a host of ongoing projects in the state by the end of 2023 and early 2024.

