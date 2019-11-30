Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray wins floor test with 169 votes

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray has won the floor test with 169 votes in favour of the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government.

Four legislature from MNS, CPM, AIMIM and Independent abstain.

The floor test was administered by Pro-tem speaker and senior NCP leader Dilip Walse-Patil.

Thackeray formally took charge as Maharashtra CM on Friday afternoon at 'Mantralaya' with a huge crowd trailing him. Uddhav and Aaditya Thackeray placed wreaths, bowed and paid obeisance at the memorial near Mantralaya.

The next big event in the Maharashtra politics will be the election of the Assembly Speaker, which is expected to be held on Sunday according to the official announcement.

The opposition Bharatiya Janata Party said it will contest the Speaker's post and nominated legislator Kisan S. Kathore as its candidate against the Maha Vikas Aghadi's nominee, legislator Nana F. Patole.

While Kathore was elected from Thane, Patole from Bhandara.

The election for the Speaker will be held on Sunday, as per an official announcement.