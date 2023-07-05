Speaker Narwekar had in May asserted he will not succumb to any pressure while deciding on the disqualification of 16 MLAs of Shinde camp and said whatever time is required to complete the process will be taken.

A sword is hanging over Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and 15 Shiv Sena MLAs as the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) has moved a petition in Supreme Court demanding their disqualification. And it will be up to the Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar to decide their fate.

Shinde had last year become the Chief Minister after he led these MLAs and 24 more (total 40) out of the earlier Shiv Sena in 2022, causing the fall of the Uddhav Thackeray led Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress coalition government. He had gotten the support of 105 BJP MLAs.

However, on May 11, 2023, the Supreme Court had issued an order that the Speaker will have to take a decision on the disqualification of the 16 Shiv Sena MLAs.

Speaker Narwekar has said that the petitions for disqualification are being looked into.

"I understand petitions have been filed for disqualification of some members of the Legislative Assembly. The merits of these petitions are being perused and as you know that, all the provisions of the civil procedure code are applicable to these disqualification petitions so we will have to see whether they comply with provision," he said.

He had in May asserted he will not succumb to any pressure while deciding on the disqualification of 16 MLAs of Shinde camp and said whatever time is required to complete the process will be taken. "As a Speaker, I will not succumb to any pressure. Whatever time is required to dispose of the petition will be taken and there will be no compromise on it," Narwekar said.

Even as speculation is rife that Shinde might lose his chair, the BJP is unlikely to be affected after it got the support of NCP's Ajit Pawar and 40 of its MLAs purportedly. Ajit Pawar executed a party coup against his uncle and NCP president Sharad Pawar on Sunday, July 2, and joined the Maharashtra government as a Deputy Chief Minister.

The BJP's strength in the 288-member House is 105 while 40 legislators of Shiv Sena led by Shinde are part of the government. At least 10 Independents are backing the BJP.

On the other hand, the combined strength of BJP (105) and the 40 MLAs of NCP can ensure that the government survives without the support of the Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

Former principal secretary of Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha, Anant Kalse, said in the event of the disqualification of 16 MLAs, including CM Shinde, the BJP-Sena-NCP alliance can still retain power with the support of NCP MLAs.