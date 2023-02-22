English
Will probe threat call received by Sanjay Raut, Maharashtra police to take care of security: CM Eknath Shinde

By CNBCTV18.com Feb 22, 2023 12:53:09 PM IST (Published)

Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday said the threat call to his former party's Sanjay Raut would be investigated. He said the state will also investigate if the allegations are a stunt and the Maharashtra police will take care of the security.

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Sanjay Raut on Tuesday wrote to the police alleging “threat to life” from Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s son, with an MLA from the ruling party calling it a “cheap stunt”.
Responding to Raut’s letter to the police, deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, who also handles the home portfolio, said the Rajya Sabha MP has a habit of making thoughtless allegations, but nevertheless the missive will be sent to the authorities concerned for a review.
“Lok Sabha member Shrikant Shinde (Eknath Shinde’s son) has given a ’supari’ (contract) to kill me to a Thane-based criminal Raja Thakur. I have confirmed information regarding the same. I am informing you as a responsible citizen,” Raut said in his letter.
The Sena (UBT) leader made the allegations in the letter to the Mumbai police commissioner, copies of which were also sent to Fadnavis and the Thane city police.
Asked about the letter, Fadnavis said, “Raut has been making mindless allegations and it makes us wonder what response we can give. Earlier, we used to respond to his allegations.” He said the Rajya Sabha MP is trying to seek sympathy.
“I think he is creating sensation by levelling such allegations. He may think that he would get some sympathy out of it. But you do not get sympathy by making fake allegations,” said the home minister.
Asked about providing extra protection to Raut, Fadnavis said, “As per Supreme Court directives, a committee has been formed to provide protection to certain leaders. The committee decides whether to provide or enhance protection to a particular leader. Chief secretary of the state is the head of this committee and the panel will take cognisance of the letter.”
 
 
