Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis has support of over 170 MLAs, will prove majority, says BJP
Updated : November 24, 2019 02:18 PM IST
The BJP on Sunday expressed confidence that Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis will prove his government's majority in the state Assembly, claiming he has the support of more than 170 MLAs.
Talking to reporters in Mumbai, BJP leader Ashish Shelar said Fadnavis will provide a stable and strong government.
He rejected the charge that the swearing in on Saturday was done "in the cover of darkness".
