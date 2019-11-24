#Zee#Telecom#DHFL
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Politics
Politics

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis has support of over 170 MLAs, will prove majority, says BJP

Updated : November 24, 2019 02:18 PM IST

The BJP on Sunday expressed confidence that Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis will prove his government's majority in the state Assembly, claiming he has the support of more than 170 MLAs.
Talking to reporters in Mumbai, BJP leader Ashish Shelar said Fadnavis will provide a stable and strong government.
He rejected the charge that the swearing in on Saturday was done "in the cover of darkness".
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis has support of over 170 MLAs, will prove majority, says BJP
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Tesla gets 1.46 lakh orders for 'Cybertruck', says Elon Musk

Tesla gets 1.46 lakh orders for 'Cybertruck', says Elon Musk

CSB Bank's Rs 410 crore IPO fully subscribed on day 1

CSB Bank's Rs 410 crore IPO fully subscribed on day 1

Tighter H-1B visa laws worrisome but won’t hurt IT companies, says TV Mohandas Pai of Manipal Global

Tighter H-1B visa laws worrisome but won’t hurt IT companies, says TV Mohandas Pai of Manipal Global

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV