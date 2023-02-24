Maharashtra: Campaigning for Kasba, Chinchwad bypoll ends, list of all candidates in fray

Campaigning for the Assembly bypolls in Kasba and Chinchwad came to a close on Friday evening, ahead of the voting scheduled for February 26, necessitated following the untimely demise of two Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs, Mukta Tilak and Laxman Jagtap.

The Kasba constituency witnessed a high-profile roadshow by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who was canvassing for Hemant Rasne. Alongside Shinde were several leaders from the ruling alliance, including state BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule and state minister Chandrakant Patil.

Exuding confidence of a victory for the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance, the Chief Minister emphasized that the poll had been fought on the agenda of development, and refuted allegations of communal color being given to the campaign.

"We are contesting this election on the agenda of development, and we will win. People just want development and they do not like this kind of (communal) narrative," said Shinde.

Meanwhile, the district administration issued a statement warning political leaders from outside the constituencies against violating the model code of conduct. The statement declared that such leaders should not remain in the poll-bound constituencies and must leave once the campaigning deadline ends. The administration has also assured strict action against any violators.

In Kasba, the fight is between Hemant Rasne and Maha Vikas Aghadi's Ravindra Dhangekar, while in Chinchwad, the ruling alliance's Ashwini Jagtap is pitted against the opposition's Nana Kate.

List of all cadidates in fray

215 - Kasba Peth Candidate List

Abhijit Vamanrao Awade-Bichukle (Independent)

Ajit Pandurang Ingle (Independent)

Amol Yabes Shamuwel Tujare (Independent)

Anand Kahniyalal Dave (Independent)

Anil Gelu Hatagale (Independent)

Baljitsing Uttamsing Kocher (PRCP)

Chandrakant Rambhaji Mote (Independent)

Hemant Narayan Rasne (BJP)

Husen Nasruddin Shaikh (Independent)

Khisal Jalal Jafri (Independent)

Ravindra Hemraj Dhangekar (Congress)

Ravindra Vitthal Vedpathak (National Maratha Party)

Riyaj Sayyedali Sayyed (Independent)

Santosh Kalyan Chowdhari (Independent)

Sureshkumar Babulal Oswal (Independent)

Tukaram Namdev Daphal (Sainik Samaj Party)

205 - Chinchwad Candidate List

Ajay londhe (Independent)

Amol (Devika) Suryawanshi (Independent)

Anil Sonawane (Independent)

Ashwini Jagtap (BJP)

Balaji Jagtap (Independent)

Chandrakant Mote (Independent)

Dadarao Kamble (Independent)

Dr Milindraje Bhosale (Independent)

Gopal Tantarpale (Independent)

Harish More (Independent)

Javed Shaikh (Independent)

Kishor Kashikar (Independent)

Manoj khandgale (Independent)

Milind Kamble (Independent)

Mohan Mhaske (Independent)

Prafulla Motling (Independent)

Rafik Kureshi (Independent)

Rahul Kalate (Independent)

Raju Kale (Independent)

Satish kambiye (Independent)

Satish Sonawane (Independent)

shreebhar salve (Independent)

Sidik Shaikh (Independent)

Soyalsha Shaikh (Independent)

Subhash Bodhe (Independent)

Sudhir Jagtap (Independent)

Tushar londhe (Independent)

Vitthal (Nana) Kate Nationalist Congress Party