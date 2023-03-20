Maharashtra cabinet gives green light to cow service commission for beef ban enforcement

The "Maharashtra Gau Seva Aayog" or Maharashtra Commission for Cow Service, will oversee the management of livestock and identify those that are unproductive and unsuitable for tasks such as milking, breeding, and agricultural work, as per an official from the animal husbandry department.

The Maharashtra Cabinet on Monday, March 20, approved the establishment of a "cow service commission" to enforce a 2015 law prohibiting the consumption and sale of beef, as well as taking steps to improve the well-being of livestock in general. According to an official, the decision was taken in the state Cabinet meeting held on March 17.

The commission will strive to ensure the proper care and welfare of these animals, while also enforcing the ban on beef consumption and sales in accordance with the 2015 law.

The state Cabinet has granted approval for the allocation of Rs. 10 crore towards the establishment of a commission, and a draft bill is expected to be presented before the state legislature this week, which will formally create this commission as a statutory body.

The commission's objective is to oversee the burgeoning livestock population, which is projected to increase due to the imposition of the beef ban.

The cow service commission is being formed by the current Eknath Shinde-led BJP government, following the example set by other BJP-ruled states like Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, which have created similar bodies.

"The commission is expected to coordinate with various government agencies to stop non-productive cattle from going to slaughterhouses, which is now illegal under the Maharashtra Animal Preservation (Amendment) Animal Act, 1995, passed in March 2015," the official said.

As per his statement, the commission will not only be responsible for the protection and welfare of cows, but it will also monitor all gaushalas or cowsheds that provide shelter to stray and unproductive cattle. It will have the power to provide financial assistance to these cowsheds whenever required.

The commission will consist of 24 members, and the chairman will be nominated by the state government.

"It comprises 14 senior officers from various government departments including commissioners from animal husbandry, agriculture, transport, and dairy development departments, a deputy inspector general of police, and nine nominated members who are associated with either cow protection organisations or NGOs involved in running gaushalas," said another senior official.

The official further stated that the commission will also introduce new programs and initiatives to improve the welfare of livestock.

"The cow commission has also been mandated to take up the cultivation of improved breeds of cattle with the help of gaushalas and launch research schemes to increase local varieties."

"It is expected to take up schemes for generating biogas and power from cow dung and their urine and coordinating with universities and other research institutes that are working in the field of cattle and cattle development among others," the official added.

With inputs from PTI