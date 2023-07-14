Maharashtra Cabinet expansion likely today evening, Ajit Pawar to get finance

1 Min Read
On July 2, the Sharad Pawar-led NCP split as his nephew Ajit and almost three dozen MLAs joined the ruling Shiv Sena-BJP alliance. Ajit took oath as the deputy chief ministers and eight other MLAs as ministers in the Maharashtra government.
The Maharashtra Cabinet expansion likely to take place on Friday evening. The expansion comes almost two weeks after the Nationalist Congress Party MLAs joined the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government.
New Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar is likely to get finance ministry in the portfolio allocation, sources told CNN-News18 on Thursday. Nine Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLAs took oath as the ministers on July 2.
The development came a day after senior NCP leaders Ajit Pawar and Praful Patel met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and top Bharatiya Janata Party leaders on Wednesday night. Patel, the working president of the NCP, however, dismissed suggestions about a rift in the ruling BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP alliance. He asserted that the issue about the allocation of portfolios has been sorted out.
Patel and Ajit will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 18 when a meeting of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) constituents has been convened by the BJP.
