Maharashtra cabinet expansion, portfolios allocation likely in two days

It has been over a week that nine Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLAs took oath as the ministers in the Maharashtra government but there has been no headway in the portfolio allocation and cabinet expansion. The matter is still under consideration as the Bharatiya Janata Party, Eknath Shinde-Shiv Sena and NCP need to form a consensus.

"The allocation of portfolios is still under consideration and the cabinet expansion is likely to take place in one-two days. All three parties (BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP) need to come on a single page. We are going to meet the Chief Minister and then we might get more details. Let the authorities decide the portfolios," said Sanjay Shirsat, MLA, Shiv Sena-Shinde.

Sources in the BJP said the expansion of the cabinet was unlikely before the session though the allocation of portfolios to the NCP ministers might happen in the coming days. A senior BJP leader said the council of ministers might comprise only cabinet ministers and no ministers of state.

There has been speculation about restlessness in the Shinde camp after the Ajit Pawar-led NCP faction became a part of the ruling alliance. The fate of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his 15 MLAs also hang in balance as they can face disqualification.

The monsoon session of the Maharashtra legislature will be held from July 17 to August 4.

With inputs from PTI