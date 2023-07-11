Maharashtra cabinet expansion, portfolios allocation likely in two days

Sources in the BJP said the expansion of the cabinet was unlikely before the session though the allocation of portfolios to the NCP ministers might happen in the coming days.

It has been over a week that nine Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLAs took oath as the ministers in the Maharashtra government but there has been no headway in the portfolio allocation and cabinet expansion. The matter is still under consideration as the Bharatiya Janata Party, Eknath Shinde-Shiv Sena and NCP need to form a consensus.

"The allocation of portfolios is still under consideration and the cabinet expansion is likely to take place in one-two days. All three parties (BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP) need to come on a single page. We are going to meet the Chief Minister and then we might get more details. Let the authorities decide the portfolios," said Sanjay Shirsat, MLA, Shiv Sena-Shinde.