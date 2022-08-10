Meet Chandrakant Patil and 17 other newly sworn-in ministers in Maharashtra Cabinet

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Of the 18 ministers in the newly formed Maharashtra Cabinet, nine each are from the BJP and the Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction. Read on to know more about these 18 new ministers.

The Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government inducted 18 ministers into the state cabinet on Tuesday. The rebel Shiv Sena faction led by Eknath Shinde came to power, with support from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), on June 30. Shinde took oath as the chief minister, while Devendra Fadnavis became the deputy chief minister in the new government. On Tuesday, 18 ministers took oath at the Raj Bhavan in Mumbai in the presence of Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari.

Of the 18 ministers in the newly formed Maharashtra Cabinet, nine each are from the BJP and the Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction. Here’s the full list of the new ministers:

Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil (BJP)

– He is an MLA from Shirdi. Earlier, he was the food minister in the Congress-NCP government. He joined the BJP in 2019.

Sudhir Mungatiwar (BJP) – The MLA from the Ballarpur constituency earlier served as the minister of finance and planning from 2014 to 2019. He also worked as the BJP chief of the state unit.

Chandrakant Patil (BJP) – Patil is the current president of the Maharashtra BJP unit and an MLA from Pune. In the Fadnavis government, Patil served as the revenue minister between 2016 and 2019.

Vijay Kumar Gavit (BJP) – Gavit is an MLA from Nandurbar. He was with the NCP from 1999 to 2014. He later joined the BJP.

Girish Mahajan (BJP) – He is an MLA from Jamner assembly constituency. In the Devendra Fadnavis government, Mahajan served as the minister of water resources, medical education and irrigation.

Suresh Khade (BJP) – Since 2014, Khade has been a member of Legislative Assembly from Miraj. In the Fadnavis cabinet, Khade had served as the minister of social justice.

Ravindra Chavhan (BJP) - Chavhan was elected as an MLA in 2009, 2014 and 2019 from the Dombivali Assembly constituency.

Mangal Prabhat Lodha (BJP) – Lodha is a businessman and politician who is also the president of BJP’s Mumbai unit. He represents the Malabar Hill constituency from South Mumbai.

Atul Save (BJP) – He has been an MLA from the Aurangabad East Assembly constituency.

Dadaji Bhuse (Shiv Sena) - Bhuse was elected MLA three times from the Malegaon Outer Assembly constituency. Earlier, he served as the minister of state for co-operation, minister of state for rural development and minister of agriculture.

Gulabrao Patil (Shiv Sena) -- Gulabrao Patil is an MLA from Jalgaon Rural Assembly constituency who earlier served as the minister of water supply and sanitation between 2019 and 2022.

Shambhuraje Desai (Shiv Sena) – This Shiv Sena leader is a three-time MLA from the Patan Assembly constituency. He previously served as the minister of state in the ministry of planning from 2019 and 2022.

Sandipanrao Bhumre (Shiv Sena) - Bhumre represents the Paithan Assembly constituency and had previously served as minister of horticulture and minister of employment guarantee scheme.

Uday Samant (Shiv Sena) – Samant is an MLA from the Ratnagiri Assembly constituency. He quit the NCP to join the Shiv Sena later.

Tanaji Sawant (Shiv Sena) – Sawant is the sitting MLA from Paranda Assembly constituency. Earlier, he served as minister of water conservation.

Abdul Sattar (Shiv Sena) – Sattar represents the Sillod Assembly constituency and had briefly worked as a minister in 2014 as part of the Congress government. However, in 2019, Sattar quit the Congress to join the Shiv Sena.

Deepak Kesarkar (Shiv Sena) - Kesarkar is an MLA from the Sawantwadi Assembly Constituency, who worked as a minister of state for finance and rural development.

Sanjay Rathod (Shiv Sena) – Rathod is an MLA from Digras Assembly constituency, who was earlier the minister of state for revenue.

Following the induction of these ministers into the cabinet, the strength of Maharashtra Cabinet has now gone up to 20. Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the new ministers, saying, “This team is a great blend of administrative experience and a passion to deliver good governance."