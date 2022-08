Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde's Cabinet gets 9 leaders each from Shiv Sena and BJP — check out the list here

By CNBCTV18.com

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's Cabinet is getting the much-awaited expansion, with 18 leaders — nine each from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Shiv Sena — taking oath as ministers on Tuesday. The expansion of Shinde 's two-member ministry comes 40 days after he was sworn in as Chief Minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis took oath as his deputy.

Here's a list of the 18 leaders taking oath in the expansion of the Maharashtra Cabinet:

BJP

Chandrakant Patil

Sudhir Mungantiwar

Girish Mahajan

Suresh Khade

Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil

Ravindra Chavhan

Mangal Prabhat Lodha

Vijaykumar Gavit

Atul Save

Shiv Sena

Dada Bhuse

Shambhuraje Desai

Sandeepan Bhumre

Uday Samant

Tanaji Sawant

Abdul Sattar

Deepak Kesarkar

Gulabrao Patil

Sanjay Rathaud