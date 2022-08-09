Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde's Cabinet gets 9 leaders each from Shiv Sena and BJP — check out the list here

Mini
Maharashtra Cabinet Expansion: The Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led state Cabinet is underway. A total of 18 members — nine each from the BJP and the Shiv Sena — are being inducted in the Maharashtra Cabinet, whose expansion comes about 40 days after Shinde was sworn in as chief minister.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's Cabinet is getting the much-awaited expansion, with 18 leaders — nine each from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Shiv Sena — taking oath as ministers on Tuesday. The expansion of Shinde's two-member ministry comes 40 days after he was sworn in as Chief Minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis took oath as his deputy.
Here's a list of the 18 leaders taking oath in the expansion of the Maharashtra Cabinet:
BJP
Shiv Sena
Chandrakant Patil and Vijay Kumar Gavit are among the nine BJP leaders who are taking oath as ministers in Maharashtra Cabinet at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai pic.twitter.com/DCyzwjEVVa— ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2022
ALSO READ: Supreme Court asks EC to not yet decide on Eknath Shinde camp’s plea for recognition as real Shiv Sena
Shinde was sworn in as Maharashtra CM on June 30, after the resignation of Uddhav Thackeray in the face of a rebellion in the Sena ranks.