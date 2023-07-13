Maharashtra Cabinet expansion: Ajit Pawar likely to get finance

On July 2, the Sharad Pawar-led NCP split as his nephew Ajit and almost three dozen MLAs joined the ruling Shiv Sena-BJP alliance. Ajit took oath as the Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister while eight other NCP MLAs as the ministers.

New Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar gets finance ministry in the portfolio allocation after the recent swearing-in ceremony, sources told CNN-News18. Nine Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLAs took oath as the ministers in the Maharashtra government on July 2.

Senior NCP leaders Ajit Pawar and Praful Patel met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and top Bharatiya Janata Party leaders on Wednesday night. Patel, the working president of the NCP, however, dismissed suggestions about a rift in the ruling BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP alliance in Maharashtra and asserted that the issue about the allocation of portfolios has been sorted out.

"Do not read too much into our meetings here. It is just a courtesy call on senior BJP leaders. Ajit dada and myself have not had a formal meeting with the top BJP leadership. We will be meeting Home Minister Amit Shah and other BJP leaders here," Patel told PTI.

Besides Patel and Ajit , senior NCP leader Hasan Mushrif is also in the national capital. However, Patel said Mushrif is here for some personal work and will not join Ajit Pawar and him at the meeting with the BJP leaders.

