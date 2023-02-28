English
Onion price crash to Rs 2-4 per kg makes NCP stage unusual protest at Maharashtra Budget session | WATCH

By Santia Gora  Feb 28, 2023 12:10:33 PM IST (Published)

Onion prices in Maharashtra have crashed to Rs 2-4 per kg. Farmers in Maharashtra, especially Nashik, have been staging protests for the last three-four days. What led to this price drop? Read here.

An unusual protest ensued in the Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha when Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLAs, including Ajit Pawar, Anil Deshmukh and Chhagan Bhujbal, reached the state assembly wearing garlands made of onions on Tuesday. Some were even seen carrying a basket of onions on their head.

The incident happened on the second day of the Maharashtra Budget Session. A video shows a group of Opposition leaders raising slogans, demanding an appropriate price for onions, cotton, soybean and grapes.
Why are onion prices crashing | Explained
Kharif and early Kharif onion crops have been affected due to the unusual rise in temperature in February this year. These onion crops contain high moisture and an increase in temperature affects the quality of the produce. It eventually leads to the rotting or drying up of bulbs resulting in shrivelled bulbs.
ALSO READ | Maharashtra farmer travels 70km to sell 512kg onions, gets cheque for Rs 2
By this time of the year, only Kharif crops hit the market. But this time, farmers are worried about the heat wave. That's why they are selling late Kharif crops also along with their Kharif crops.
This has led to a massive price crash. Till the first week of February, farmers were getting Rs 10-11 for a kg of onions. But now, as both Kharif and late Kharif crops have hit the market, prices have crashed to Rs 2-4 per kg.
Farmers in Maharashtra, especially Nashik, have been staging protests for the last three-four days. Nashik farmers also stopped the onion auction at the mandis on Monday.
In this regard, the Opposition in the state has been blaming the Eknath Shinde government for not providing help and assistance to the farmers facing losses.
