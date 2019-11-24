Maharashtra: BJP fields Narayan Rane to secure majority for Devendra Fadnavis
Updated : November 24, 2019 08:31 PM IST
Former Maharashtra chief minister Narayan Rane is prominent among the BJP leaders commissioned to secure a majority for the Devendra Fadnavis government in the state— for the primary reason that he has spent a long period in both the Shiv Sena and the Congress.
He had asserted that he will only have to arrange 40-45 MLAs, so that the BJP, which has 105 legislators, can get a majority in the 288-member Assembly.
Associated with the Shiv Sena right from his youth, he had been chosen as the Maharashtra chief minister in 1999 by its founder Bal Thackeray himself, instead of Manohar Joshi.
