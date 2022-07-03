BJP MLA Rahul Narwekar new speaker of the Maharashtra assembly

BJP MLA Rahul Narwekar was announced as the new speaker of Maharashtra Assembly on Sunday. The Maharashtra Assembly Speaker election was conducted on Sunday after the House proceedings started at 11am.

Uddhav Thackeray loyalist and Sena MLA Rajan Salvi was the candidate of the Shiv Sena-Congress-NCP for the Speaker's election, while Narwekar was the candidate for the Sena-BJP government, which will be facing the floor test on Monday during the Legislative Assembly's special two-day session.

The speaker's post had been lying vacant since Congress' Nana Patole resigned in February 2021 to become the state unit president of his party. Narhari Zirwal, the deputy speaker, was officiating as the acting speaker.

The Rebel Shiv Sena MLAs returned from Goa to Mumbai on Saturday evening, the eve of the Assembly session. They were lodged at a hotel in Mumbai.

On Friday, Uddhav Thackeray also sackednEknath Shinde from the Shiv Sena. "You have been indulging in anti-party activities and have also voluntarily given up your membership of Shivsena. Therefore, in exercise of the powers vested in me as the Shivsena Paksha Pramukh, I remove you from the post of Shivsena Leader in the party organisation," stated Thackeray's letter to Shinde.

Thane MLA Shinde was sworn in as the 20th chief minister of Maharashtra on June 30 and former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis took oath as his deputy.

A day prior, former CM Uddhav Thackeray, in a live address to the people, announced that he was resigning from his post and as an MLC. Thackeray's decision came just after the Supreme Court refused to stay the governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's directive to Thackeray face a floor test in the assembly on Thursday.

After his announcement, Thackeray left for the governor's official residence, where he submitted his resignation.

Thacerkay's resignation capped a week-long drama of resort politics, where rebel Shiv Sena MLAs led by minister Eknath Shinde camped in luxury hotels and hopped on chartered jets from Mumbai to Surat and Guwahati, before landing in Goa on Wednesday night.