Maharashtra assembly polls: Is everything fine with BJP-Sena combine?

Updated : September 26, 2019 09:21 AM IST

BJP and Shiv Sena, which formed a coalition government in the state in 2014, were loggerheads till just before the Lok Sabha elections held in April-May this year.
Shiv Sena, particularly, was very angry with the Modi government at the Centre for more than 4 years even as it was a part of it.
BJP and Shiv Sena are yet to firm up the arrangement for the October 21 polls.
