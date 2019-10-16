Maharashtra Assembly polls: BJP manifesto demands Bharat Ratna for Savarkar, promises 1 crore jobs
Updated : October 16, 2019 09:28 AM IST
BJP promised the creation of "one crore" jobs in the next five years, providing houses for all by 2022 and ushering in $1 trillion economy in its "sankalp patra".
Another key takeaway of the BJP manifesto is the promise to set up a separate maintenance department for the national and state highways.
