TOP NEWS »

#AbhijitBanerjee#DiwaliStocks
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Indian market closed today due to Maharashtra polls
Asian share markets cautious, pound stumbles on Brexit drama
Oil prices dip on weak demand outlook, supply concerns
Rupee edges higher against Us dollar
Home Politics
Politics

Maharashtra assembly exit poll results: BJP-Shiv Sena alliance set to return with 243 seats, says News18 IPSOS survey

Updated : October 21, 2019 07:06 PM IST

The BJP-Shiv Sena combine is expected to win 243 seats.
The BJP is likely to win 141 seats, just 4 short of the halfway majority mark of 144.
The Congress-NCP combine is expected to bag just 41 seats.
Maharashtra assembly exit poll results: BJP-Shiv Sena alliance set to return with 243 seats, says News18 IPSOS survey
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

'Maleficent: Mistress of Evil' claims No. 1 over 'Joker'

'Maleficent: Mistress of Evil' claims No. 1 over 'Joker'

Watch Young Turks Masterclass with Omidyar Network India and 1MG

Watch Young Turks Masterclass with Omidyar Network India and 1MG

Overdrive: X1 Racing League officially launched in India

Overdrive: X1 Racing League officially launched in India

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV