Maharashtra assembly exit poll results: BJP-Shiv Sena alliance set to return with 243 seats, says News18 IPSOS survey

The BJP will cruise to comfortably win the assembly elections in Maharashtra, repeating its crushing victory in the May general elections, and leaving the main opposition Congress party trailing far behind, according to a survey by News 18-Ipsos released on Monday.

The BJP-Shiv Sena combine is expected to win 243 seats. The BJP is likely to win 141 seats, just 4 short to cross the halfway majority mark of 144. The Sena is expected to win 102 seats, improving from its 2014 tally of 63 seats.

The Congress-NCP combine is expected to bag just 41 seats with the alliance's seat tally reduced by over 50 percent from its 2014 seat share of 90.

The Congress is likely to win just 17 seats, less than the NCP's 22 seats, as per the exit poll results.

In the 2014 assembly polls, the Congress had won 42 seats and the NCP had bagged 41.

Other parties from the alliance are likely to bag two seats. Independents and other regional players like VBA, AIMIM, MNS are expected to win 4 seats.

The BJP and Shiv Sena gained the momentum by sealing a seat-sharing pact, ironing out last three years of wrinkles and uneasy ties.

The BJP and the Sena are contesting 164 and 124 seats, respectively, in alliance. BJP has also shares few seats with smaller allies such as the RPI (A), Shiv Sangram Party, Rashtriya Samaj Paksha and Rayat Kranti Sanghatna.

The NDA alliance is squaring off against the Congress-NCP combine in the crucial contest characterised by defections from the Opposition camp.

In 2014 polls, the BJP and the Sena had contested separately and won 122 seats and 63 seats, respectively, out of the total 288.

In the Lok Sabha elections held this summer for the total 48 seats, the BJP bagged 23 seats while the Sena emerged victorious in 18 constituencies, with vote shares of 27.59 percent and 23.29 percent, respectively.