Maharashtra assembly exit poll results: BJP-Shiv Sena alliance set to return with 243 seats, says News18 IPSOS survey
Updated : October 21, 2019 07:06 PM IST
The BJP-Shiv Sena combine is expected to win 243 seats.
The BJP is likely to win 141 seats, just 4 short of the halfway majority mark of 144.
The Congress-NCP combine is expected to bag just 41 seats.
