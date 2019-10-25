#AbhijitBanerjee#DiwaliStocks
Maharashtra Assembly Elections: Poll results a rap on knuckles of arrogant rulers, says Shiv Sena

Updated : October 25, 2019 12:25 PM IST

Analysing the Maharashtra Assembly Election results, which saw main opposition parties the NCP and Congress improving their tally, the editorial said the outcome shows opponents can't be finished in politics.
The BJP-Sena combine bagged around 160 seats in Maharashtra, way below their expectation of crossing the 200-mark. 
cnbc two logos
