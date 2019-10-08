Maharashtra assembly elections: 3239 candidates in fray
Updated : October 08, 2019 08:05 AM IST
The Election Commission had received 5543 applications for all the 288 segments, an official said on Monday.
Among prominent candidates in the poll arena is chief minister Devendra Fadnavis.
From the Opposition camp, former chief ministers of Congress Ashok Chavan (Bhokar, Nanded district) and Prithviraj Chavan (Karad South, Satara district) are in the fray.
