#MonetaryPolicy#CorporateTaxCut#AutoWoes
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Politics
Politics

Maharashtra assembly elections: 3239 candidates in fray

Updated : October 08, 2019 08:05 AM IST

The Election Commission had received 5543 applications for all the 288 segments, an official said on Monday.
Among prominent candidates in the poll arena is chief minister Devendra Fadnavis.
From the Opposition camp, former chief ministers of Congress Ashok Chavan (Bhokar, Nanded district) and Prithviraj Chavan (Karad South, Satara district) are in the fray.
Maharashtra assembly elections: 3239 candidates in fray
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

CDSL freezes DHFL's promoter holding for delay in announcing Q1 results

CDSL freezes DHFL's promoter holding for delay in announcing Q1 results

From Rs 1 lakh to Rs 43,000 in just 4 months! Here's why this construction firm has lost over half its value since May

From Rs 1 lakh to Rs 43,000 in just 4 months! Here's why this construction firm has lost over half its value since May

Ritesh Agarwal, SoftBank make fresh infusion of $1.5 billion into Oyo, valuation touches $10 billion

Ritesh Agarwal, SoftBank make fresh infusion of $1.5 billion into Oyo, valuation touches $10 billion

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV