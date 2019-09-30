Politics
Maharashtra assembly elections 2019: Ex-CM, late CM's son in Congress' first list
Updated : September 30, 2019 09:01 AM IST
Congress general secretary Mukul Wasnik released the list of the 51 candidates after the names were finalised by the party's Central Election Committee.
The Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), which are contesting in alliance with other smaller parties, have agreed to contest 125 seats each and leave the remaining 38 seats in the 288-member Assembly to the other allies.
The last date of nominations for the October 21 elections is October 4. Counting of votes will take place on October 24.
