#CorporateTaxCut#EconomicRelief#AutoWoes
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Politics
Politics

Maharashtra assembly elections 2019: Devendra Fadnavis, Ashok Chavan, Aaditya Thackeray among key candidates to watch out for

Updated : October 02, 2019 12:32 PM IST

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will contest the polls from the Nagpur South West seat.
Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray's son Aditya Thackeray will contest the Assembly elections from Worli in in south-central Mumbai.
Former Maharashtra CM (December 2008-November 2010) and senior Congress leader Ashok Chavan is contesting from the Bhokar assembly constituency.
Maharashtra assembly elections 2019: Devendra Fadnavis, Ashok Chavan, Aaditya Thackeray among key candidates to watch out for
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Selloff in banks drags Sensex down 1,000 points from day's high; Nifty slips below 11,250

Selloff in banks drags Sensex down 1,000 points from day's high; Nifty slips below 11,250

BJP announces 1st list of candidates for Maharashtra; Fadnavis to fight from Nagpur South West: Check out the full list

BJP announces 1st list of candidates for Maharashtra; Fadnavis to fight from Nagpur South West: Check out the full list

Samsung Galaxy Fold in India for Rs 1.65 lakh, pre-booking begins on Friday

Samsung Galaxy Fold in India for Rs 1.65 lakh, pre-booking begins on Friday

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV