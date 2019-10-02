Politics
Maharashtra assembly elections 2019: Devendra Fadnavis, Ashok Chavan, Aaditya Thackeray among key candidates to watch out for
Updated : October 02, 2019 12:32 PM IST
Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will contest the polls from the Nagpur South West seat.
Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray's son Aditya Thackeray will contest the Assembly elections from Worli in in south-central Mumbai.
Former Maharashtra CM (December 2008-November 2010) and senior Congress leader Ashok Chavan is contesting from the Bhokar assembly constituency.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more