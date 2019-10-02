Maharashtra assembly elections 2019: Devendra Fadnavis, Ashok Chavan, Aaditya Thackeray among key candidates to watch out for

Elections for the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly will be held on October 21 and the results will be out on October 24. The last date of filing nomination as announced by the Election Commission is October 4 while the date for the scrutiny of the same is October 5. The main contest is between the incumbent chief minister Devendra Fadnavis-led Bharatiya Janata Party and Shiv Sena ruling alliance and the Congress-National Congress Party (NCP) combine. Other smaller regional parties are also in the fray.

Here is a list of few key candidates to watch out for in the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections 2019:

Devendra Fadnavis: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will contest the poll from the Nagpur South West seat. He has represented the seat since 1999. He is only the second chief minister of the state after Vasantrao Naik to have completed his full tenure. At 44, he is also the second youngest CM of Maharashtra after Sharad Pawar. In a major setback to Fadnavis, the Supreme Court on Tuesday set aside a Bombay High Court order that prevented the trial court from examining a poll-related complaint against him. The apex court has set aside concurrent clean chit by a trial court and Bombay High Court to Fadnavis on filing false election affidavit allegedly not disclosing two criminal cases pending against him.

Aditya Thackeray: Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray's son Aditya Thackeray will contest the Assembly elections from Worli in south-central Mumbai. Aditya Thackeray will be the first member from the Thackeray family to enter the electoral fray after Shalini Thackeray, the wife of Jeetendra Thackeray, a cousin of MNS founder Raj Thackeray, who had unsuccessfully contested the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Aditya Thackeray was appointed as the Yuva Sena President in 2010 and was subsequently named a 'leader' of the Shiv Sena in 2018. A fitness and sports enthusiast, he is also the President of Mumbai District Football Association.

Ashok Chavan: Former Maharashtra CM (December 2008-November 2010) and senior Congress leader Ashok Chavan is contesting from the Bhokar assembly constituency. Chavan decided to contest the assembly polls after being defeated in the recent Lok Sabha polls and started his campaigning. The BJP is likely to field Shriniwas Gorthekar, who switched over to the party from the NCP, from the same constituency.

Prithviraj Chavan: The former chief minister and senior Congress leader is contesting from Karad South. Chavan was the 22nd chief minister of Maharashtra and was selected by then party chief Sonia Gandhi to replace Ashok Chavan in 2010, following the latter's alleged involvement in the Adrash scam.

Amit Vilasrao Deshmukh and Dhiraj Vilasrao Deshmukh: The sons of late former CM Vilasrao Deshmukh are nominated by the Congress party to contest from the Latur city seat and Latur rural seat, respectively. The latter is making his electoral debut and the party dropped Latur rural’s sitting MLA, Trimbakrao Bhise, to nominate him. Dhiraj's elder brother, Amit, is seeking a third term from Latur city.