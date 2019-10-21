#AbhijitBanerjee#DiwaliStocks
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
FPIs infuse Rs 5,072 crore into capital markets in October so far
Asian share markets cautious, pound stumbles on Brexit drama
Oil prices dip on weak demand outlook, supply concerns
Rupee edges higher against Us dollar
Home Politics
Politics

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2019: Ashok Chavan, Ashish Shelar, Ajit Pawar among early voters

Updated : October 21, 2019 08:07 AM IST

Politicians, as well as members of the public, came out to exercise their democratic right in the morning despite rain in some parts of the state.
Polling began on Monday morning in all 288 Assembly constituencies of Maharashtra where 3,237 candidates, including 235 women, are in the fray.
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2019: Ashok Chavan, Ashish Shelar, Ajit Pawar among early voters
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

September quarter could be worse than Q1; Maruti, L&T among 4 stocks to buy for 2-3 years

September quarter could be worse than Q1; Maruti, L&T among 4 stocks to buy for 2-3 years

Overdrive: X1 Racing League officially launched in India

Overdrive: X1 Racing League officially launched in India

Indian airlines' winter capacity up by 1%, Jet Airways exit creates void of 3600 departures per week

Indian airlines' winter capacity up by 1%, Jet Airways exit creates void of 3600 departures per week

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV