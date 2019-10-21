Politics
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2019: Ashok Chavan, Ashish Shelar, Ajit Pawar among early voters
Updated : October 21, 2019 08:07 AM IST
Politicians, as well as members of the public, came out to exercise their democratic right in the morning despite rain in some parts of the state.
Polling began on Monday morning in all 288 Assembly constituencies of Maharashtra where 3,237 candidates, including 235 women, are in the fray.
