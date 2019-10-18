Maharashtra assembly elections 2019: 1007 crorepati candidates in fray, BJP's Parag Shah leads among richest candidates

As many as 1007 or 32 percent of the 3112 candidates in Maharashtra are crorepati, according to an analysis of the self-sworn affidavits of candidates contesting in the Maharashtra assembly elections by the Maharashtra Election Watch and Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR).

The number and percentage of crorepati candidates has come down from the 2014 assembly polls but on a lower base. In 2014 Maharashtra assembly elections, out of 2336 candidates, 1095 (47 percent) were crorepati, as per the ADR analysis.

Among major parties, the four maintstream political parties — Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress, Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) — have more crorepati candidates contesting.

As many as 155 (96 percent) out of 162 candidates analysed from BJP, 126(86 percent) out of 147 candidates analysed from INC, 116 (94 percent) out of 124 candidates analysed from Sena, 101 (87 percent) out of 116 candidates analysed from NCP and 52 (53 percent) out of 99 candidates from MNS have declared assets worth more than Rs. 1 crore.

The average of assets per candidate analysed in the Maharashtra assembly elections is Rs 4.21 crore. In 2014, average assets per candidate for 2336 candidates analysed was Rs 4.65 crore.

Party wise, the average assets per candidate for 162 BJP candidates is Rs 23.58 crore, while the 147 Congress candidates have an average asset of Rs 14.78 crore. The 124 Shiv Sena candidates have an average assets of Rs 12.57 crore, while NCP's 116 candidates have average assets worth Rs 11.43 crore. Ninety-nine candidates from the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) have average assets worth Rs 2.29 crore and 1359 Independent candidates have average assets worth Rs 1.71 crore.

BJP's Parag Shah from the Ghatkopar East constituency has declared the highest assets of worth over Rs 500 crore, followed by Mangalprabhat Lodha from the Malabar Hill constituency with over Rs 441 crore of assets. There are 59 candidates who have declared zero assets as well.

Out of 3112 candidates analysed, 916 (29 percent) candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves. In 2014 Maharashtra assembly elections, out of 2336 candidates analysed, 798 (34 percent) had declared criminal cases against themselves.

As many as 600 or 19 percent have declared serious criminal cases against themselves. In 2014, 537 (23 percent) candidates had declared serious criminal cases against themselves.

Among major parties, 96 (59 percent) out of 162 candidates analysed from BJP, 83 (57 percent) out of 147 candidates analysed from INC, 75 (61 percent) out of 124 candidates analysed from Sena and 73 (63 percent) out of 116 candidates analysed from NCP have declared criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

Among other parties, 49 (50 percent) out of 99 candidates analysed from MNS, 52 (21 percent) out of 246 candidates analysed from BSP and 280 (21 percent) out of 1359 independent candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

As many as 36 percent or 59 out of 162 candidates analysed from the BJP have declared serious criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits. The Congress's 44 or 30 percent of 147 candidates have declared serious criminal cases in their affidavits.