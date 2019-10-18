Maharashtra assembly elections 2019: 1007 crorepati candidates in fray, BJP's Parag Shah leads among richest candidates
Updated : October 18, 2019 03:19 PM IST
BJP's Parag Shah from the Ghatkopar East constituency has declared the highest assets of worth over Rs 500 crore.
In 2014, average assets per candidate for 2336 candidates analysed was Rs 4.65 crore.
As many as 36 percent or 59 out of 162 candidates analysed from the BJP have declared serious criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.
