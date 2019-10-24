TOP NEWS »

#AbhijitBanerjee#DiwaliStocks
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
These NSE stocks hit their 52-week highs or lows on October 24
Asian shares struggle after yet another Brexit delay
Oil slips after US inventory build, but possible OPEC cuts support market
Rupee edges higher against Us dollar
big story

BJP misses half-way mark in Haryana; spars with Shiv Sena in Maharashtra over CM post

Assembly Election Results 2019

Maharashtra
0/288 Seats (145 TO WIN)
Party 2019 Wins + Leads +/-
2014
BJP 0 0
INC 0 0
SHS 0 0
NCP 0 0
OTH 0 0
Results in Detail
Haryana
0/90 Seats (46 TO WIN)
Party 2019 Wins + Leads +/-
2014
BJP 0 0
INC 0 0
INLD 0 0
JJP 0 0
OTH 0 0
Results in Detail
REFRESH DATA

Latest Stories

Parli election 2019 results: BJP's Pankaja Munde loses to cousin Dhananjay Munde of NCP
Nagpur Southwest Assembly seat results: CM Devendra Fadnavis leading with huge margin
Haryana Assembly elections 2019: Wrestler Babita Phogat loses in Dadri constituency to independent candidate Sombir
Worli Assembly seat results: Shiv Sena's Aaditya Thackeray wins by margin of 70,000 votes
More Stories
Home Politics
Politics

Maharashtra assembly election results 2019: People did not like arrogance of power, says Sharad Pawar

Updated : October 24, 2019 05:16 PM IST

Maharashtra assembly election results 2019: People did not like arrogance of power, says Sharad Pawar
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Haryana assembly election results 2019: BJP leads in 39 seats, Congress 32, JJP in 10, INLD in 1

Haryana assembly election results 2019: BJP leads in 39 seats, Congress 32, JJP in 10, INLD in 1

Big setback for telecom firms as SC rejects definition of AGR, exposes them to hit of Rs 1.3 lakh crore

Big setback for telecom firms as SC rejects definition of AGR, exposes them to hit of Rs 1.3 lakh crore

Maruti Suzuki's RC Bhargava says profit dropped as sales went down by 22% in H1FY20

Maruti Suzuki's RC Bhargava says profit dropped as sales went down by 22% in H1FY20

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV