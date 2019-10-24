Maharashtra Assembly Election Results 2019: BJP, Shiv Sena on course to win majority seats; Congress, NCP lead in over 90 seats

The BJP-Shiv Sena led National Democratic Alliance in Maharashtra is set for victory in the Assembly elections as trends available in 283 of the 288 Assembly seats showed BJP and Shiv Sena were leading in over 160 seats. Congress and NCP alliance was leading in nearly 100 seats. Independents were ahead in 15 seats as per trends available.

Shiv Sena's Aaditya Thackeray is leading in Worli assembly constituency with a huge margin. 29-year-old Thackeray, who is making his electoral debut, is pitted against NCP's Suresh Mane.

In a see-saw contest, Devendra Fadnavis is again leading from Nagpur Southwest. Fadnavis, during campaigning had said that he is determined to reach the ambitious target he set for himself -- 145 seats out of 288 for the BJP alone.

BJP candidate Udayanraje Bhosale is trailing behind NCP nominee Shriniwas Patil by 10,000 votes in Satara Lok Sabha seat bypoll after the first round of counting.

Former deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar was leading with a comfortable margin over his BJP rival Gopichand Padalkar in Baramati.

Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council Dhananjay Munde was leading over his rival and BJP minister Pankaja Munde by near 10,000 votes in Parli.

Counting of votes for all the 288 Assembly segments began at 8 am on Thursday at 269 locations in the state, an official said.

Exit polls have predicted a comfortable win for the ruling BJP-Shiv Sena alliance government in the state. Around 25,000 personnel are deployed on counting duty, an election official said, adding police have also made adequate arrangements to ensure a smooth counting process.