Politics
Maharashtra assembly election results 2019: BJP-Sena to form govt; BJP won fewer seats, but 'strike rate' better, says Devendra Fadnavis
Updated : October 24, 2019 05:48 PM IST
Fadnavis also said that the BJP and Shiv Sena will go by what was "pre-decided" between them on sharing of power.
He noted the BJP suffered in the state elections due to rebellion by some party leaders, but added that 15 of those are in touch with him.
