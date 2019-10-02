Politics
Maharashtra assembly election 2019: Congress releases second list of 52 candidates
Updated : October 02, 2019 08:24 AM IST
With Tuesday's list, the Congress has finalised 103 candidates for the Maharashtra Assembly polls.
Congress general secretary Mukul Wasnik released the list that included Subhash R. Dhote from the Rajura seat.
The Assembly will go to polls on October 21 and counting of votes will take place on October 24.
